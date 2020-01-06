3 children, 1 adult injured after small plane crashes in NC mountains

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Rutherford County, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Rutherford County Director of Emergency Management Frankie Hamrick, the crash happened around 5 p.m. along Polk County Line Road about nine miles from Rutherfordton.

Hamrick said four people were on board the plane including an adult pilot and three juveniles.

All four people were taken to Mission Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the plane was flying out of Hendersonville Airport on a demonstration flight.

The FAA has been called to the scene of the crash and are expected to arrive Monday morning.