1  of  2
Breaking News
3 children, 1 adult injured after small plane crashes in NC mountains 1 person found dead after Tarboro house fire extinguished, police say

3 children, 1 adult injured after small plane crashes in NC mountains

North Carolina news

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Rutherford County, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Rutherford County Director of Emergency Management Frankie Hamrick, the crash happened around 5 p.m. along Polk County Line Road about nine miles from Rutherfordton.

Hamrick said four people were on board the plane including an adult pilot and three juveniles.

All four people were taken to Mission Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the plane was flying out of Hendersonville Airport on a demonstration flight.

The FAA has been called to the scene of the crash and are expected to arrive Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss