3 children abducted following shooting that left 1 dead in Edgecombe County, AMBER Alert issued

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children under the age of 15 who were abducted from a home in Edgecombe County following a shooting, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr., 14, Tramiyus La’Trell McNair, 11, and Jayden Lawrence Braddy, 9, were taken from the 800 block of Davistown-Mercer Road in Pinetops on Christmas Day just after 10 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found one man dead, as well as another woman, who was alive.

The woman, the deceased’s girlfriend, said she witnessed the shooting – and abduction – and knew who took the children.

Deputies said the girlfriend identified 34-year-old Orlando Qwantrel McNair Sr. as the abductor. He is the children’s father.

McNair Sr. is believed to be driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with NC Tag THP5737. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and has black hair and brown eyes.

