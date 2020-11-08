3 children ejected, mom pinned in car after NC crash with tractor-trailer, officials say

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother was pinned in her car and her three children were thrown from the vehicle in a crash with a tractor-trailer Friday in eastern North Carolina.

The crash was reported around 8:50 a.m. in Duplin County near Kenansville at the intersection of N.C. 24 and N.C. 50, according to WITN-TV.

Photos from the scene showed a gray sedan with heavy front-end and driver-side damage. The cab of the tractor-trailer had some damage near the rear of the passenger side.

The Duplin Times reported that the driver of the tractor-trailer was cited for running a red light, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Britt Chastain.

The mom and her children were taken to a hospital in Greenville, according to the TV station.

They all suffered injuries that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, the newspaper reported.

The crash is still under investigation.