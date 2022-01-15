3 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Wilmington shopping center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Three people are dead and another is injured after a shooting in the parking lot of the Landfall Center shopping complex in Wilmington Saturday.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says the injured person is the suspect in this incident and was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person has been transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Police believe there is a personal relationship between the suspect and the three people killed, but any motive is unknown at this time.

Police say officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday at 1319 Military Cutoff Road.

“This is a very unfortunate, tragic incident, and our hearts and thoughts go out to the families that are impacted by this and any friends and loved ones,” Williams said.

Two adults and one juvenile were killed. Their names are not being released at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They believe this is an isolated incident.

