3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside ‘large party’ in small NC town

CHADBOURN, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say three people were killed and one was injured after a shooting erupted overnight in a small southeastern North Carolina town.

According to a news release from a local prosecutor’s office, the Chadbourn Police Department got a call about shots fired just after 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

The shots rang out in a parking lot next to a building where a gathering was underway.

The News Reporter of Chadbourn, citing police, reported the incident happened off Broadway Road where a “large party” was in progress.

The victims were not identified, and no further details were immediately released.

The State Bureau of Investigation will handle the case. Chadbourn is in Columbus County, about 60 miles west of Wilmington.