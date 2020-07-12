3 dead in NC crash that splits car into 2 pieces, triggers fire

PLEASANT HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people died in a single-car crash and fire in Northampton County Sunday morning, officials say.
The incident was reported just after 8 a.m. along N.C. 48 in Pleasant Hill, according to a news release from Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS.
Crews arrived and found the car, a sedan, was “split in two and was fully engulfed in flames,” officials said.
Areas surrounding the car were also in flames.
“Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire to find that three males had been ejected and were deceased,” the release said.
Fire units were on the scene for about two hours. One lane of N.C 48 was closed during the incident.
The names and ages of the victims have not been released.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Northampton County EMS were also at the scene.
North Carolina troopers are investigating the wreck.
