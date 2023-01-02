CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – Three people were tragically killed in an industrial accident at a Dilworth construction site Monday morning, emergency officials confirmed to WJZY, a sister station of CBS 17.

A spokesperson for the Charlotte Fire Department said the deaths were the result of a collapse of scaffolding.

The accident occurred near 700 East Morehead St. in Dilworth where a medic said three victims were pronounced dead. The media said two additional patients were transported to a nearby medical center with minor injuries.

There is ongoing work to construct a new high-rise on that block, according to WJZY.

A construction site is the scene of a triple fatality incident Monday morning in Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire is also on the scene and said they were at a construction site.

