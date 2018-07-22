3 dead after being pulled from surf at NC beaches on Saturday Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved Members of Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue training for water rescues in the surf. Photo from Facebook Friends of Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue [ + - ] Video

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) - Three people died in reported drownings at the North Carolina coast on Saturday, officials said.

A victim died in each of the incidents at separate beaches -- Holden Beach, Sunset Beach and Wrightsville Beach.

Media reports indicated that all three victims who were pulled from the water were men, including a 20-year-old.

The first incident of the day was at Wrightsville Beach and was reported around 11 a.m. near lifeguard stand six, according to the Wilmington Star-News.

Lifeguards spotted a man who was out in the ocean. He was pulled to the shore and rescuers tried CPR on the man, but it was unsuccessful, the newspaper reported.

It's unclear why he was unresponsive in the surf and an autopsy is planned, the Star-News reported.

At the two islands in Brunswick County, one man who drowned was caught in a rip current while the other victim died trying to save another swimmer in trouble, officials told WECT.

A 20-year-old man died in the Holden Beach incident involving rip currents around 2:15 p.m., according to the TV station.

Later Saturday, a man around age 40 drowned at Sunset Beach drowned while he was trying to help another troubled swimmer, WECT reported.

The other swimmer who was distressed at Sunset Beach was not injured, according to the Star-News.