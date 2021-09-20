3 dead in weekend wrecks in NC city

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Three people died in two separate wrecks in Winston-Salem over the weekend, officials say.

The first wreck left one motorcyclist dead. It happened on North Peace Haven Road and Chester Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, witnesses said that the motorcycle passed a vehicle in the center lane before losing control and hitting the curb, flipping multiple times and landing the road, according to WGHP.

A 34-year-old Winston-Salem man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from those injuries later Saturday.

Police said two people were killed in a head-on collision Sunday.

A car driven by 23-year-old William Gentry Bates was traveling east on Hanes Mall Boulevard on Sunday evening when his car crossed the center median and collided head-on with a car driven by 60-year-old Michael Brent Sutton, Winston-Salem police said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a passenger in the car driven by Bates was hospitalized with serious injuries. Investigators don’t know why Bates crossed the center line.