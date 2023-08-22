CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating multiple deaths believed to be related to fentanyl poisoning.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, on McQueen Road near Chesterfield and Cheraw.

Two victims were found on McQueen Road between Chesterfield and Cheraw and another died earlier in the day in the same neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.

There have been no arrests so far.

A baby was tragically also reported dead several days ago when felony child abuse charges were being pursued, Sheriff Streater told Queen City News.

“Fentanyl’s taking over. We’re trying our best, it’s out there and we’re investigating numerous deaths right now in Chesterfield County where drugs are involved and we’re waiting on the (toxicology), but we’re pretty sure fentanyl’s involved.”

There is another person in the hospital in critical condition believed to be connected with this incident, Sheriff Streater said.

Authorities advise the public not to touch or ingest any substance they suspect may contain fentanyl and to contact law enforcement immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office, Coroner, Lancaster County Coroner, and State Law Enforcement Division are all involved in the investigation.

Earlier this year South Carolina passed a law allowing dealers to be charged in overdose deaths.

National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day was on Monday.