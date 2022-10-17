CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three dogs were rescued using specially designed oxygen masks from a housefire this weekend, the Concord Fire Department said Sunday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Watercrest Drive. Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire within five minutes of arriving on the scene, officials said. Five adults and two children were displaced.

During the incident, one of the adults suffered lacerations and smoke inhalation while attempting to save family pets. firefighters treated the occupant and then saved three dogs and used specially designed oxygen masks.

The dogs were then taken by the owners to an emergency veterinarian.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.