HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCN) — The three people found dead in a car at the North Carolina coast over the weekend have been identified as Camp Lejune-based U.S. Marines, officials said.

They were discovered just after 9 a.m. at a Speedway gas station at 14477 U.S. 17 in the Hampstead community, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was in the parking lot at the gas station. Several investigators were at the scene for hours on Sunday.

The three were identified as Marine Corps Lance Corporals Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida, according to a news release from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, said in a news release.

All three Marines were motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Kaltenberg, who began active duty service in May 2021, Dockery, started active duty in June 2021, and Garcia entered active duty service in July 2019.