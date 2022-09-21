ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Bladen County deputies say three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to finding a wanted person and a stolen car.

It came after the Elizabethtown Police Department received an alert from their camera system about a stolen car.

An officer found the car and conducted the traffic stop near Tractor Supply in Elizabethtown, according to reports.

A Bladen County deputy and a K9 officer came to assist with the stop.

Deputies say the K9 officer performed a narcotic sniff on the outside of the car and alerted that narcotic odor was present.

They then searched the car and found methamphetamine, fentanyl and a gun, according to reports.

A search through NCIC data base revealed that the car was stolen from Red Springs, N.C. and the gun had also been reported stolen.

Christopher Carroll, Briona Thomas, and Shane Britt mugshots (Bladen County Sheriff’s Office)

One of the three people in the car — 31-year-old Christopher Blake Carroll, of Elizabethtown — was wanted by the Department of Corrections.

He was charged with possession of stolen vehicle, possession of firearm by felon, driving while license revoked not impaired and Department of Corrections parole violation.

Carroll received a $261,000 secured bond and is being held at the Bladen County Detention Center, according to a release.

The two others — 23-year-old Briona Ashley Thomas, of Elizabethtown, and 27-year-old Shane Michael Britt, of Bladen — were also arrested.

Thomas was charged with felony possession of scheduled I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

She received a $21,000 secured bond and is also being held at the Bladen County Detention Center.

Deputies say Britt had outstanding warrants of assault on a female and injury to personal property.

Britt received a $1,000 unsecured bond and was released.