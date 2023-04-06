RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Great white sharks have been spotted close to the North Carolina coast, an online shark tracker found Thursday.

The three sharks — named Miss Costa, Jekyll and Martha — were each reported near the southern Outer Banks by the Ocearch Shark Tracker.

Miss Costa, a female, is 12-foot-2 while weighing 1,001 pounds. She was tagged as a sub-adult on Sept. 23, 2016, in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Her last ping was at 12:17 p.m. Sunday several miles off the coast of Cape Lookout. She can be tracked here.

Martha, also a female, is 7-foot and 188 pounds, according to Ocearch. She was tagged as a juvenile on Aug. 13, 2020, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Her last ping was came at 5:21 a.m. March 29 off of the coast of Ocracoke near the Pamlico Sound. She can be tracked here.

Ocearch says Jekyll is a male who is 8-4 and weighs 395 pounds. He was tagged as a juvenile in Jekyll Island, Georgia, on Dec. 9.

His last ping was at 12:42 a.m. Thursday off the coast of Atlantic Beach. He can be tracked here.