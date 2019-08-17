3 hospitalized in NC after vaping as officials issue health warning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A health alert regarding vaping was issued in North Carolina Friday afternoon.

State health officials are investigating recent reports of severe lung disease and vaping.

In North Carolina, three patients have been hospitalized since late July – showing symptoms of lung disease.

The North Carolina cases similar to others reported in several states including Illinois, California and Minnesota.

Some North Carolina patients have required treatment in the intensive care unit and assistance to breathe.

All patients reported using e-cigarette or vaping devices weeks before getting sick.

Their symptoms include shortness of breath, fever, cough and nausea.

Health officials have not named a specific vaping brand linked to any case.

