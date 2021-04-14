3 injured, at least 1 critically, after drive-by shootout in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were hurt in a drive-by shootout in High Point overnight, according to High Point police.

At about 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of shots fired between two vehicles in the area of Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive.

Shortly after, officers learned that three people in one of the vehicles had been shot and were on their way to a medical facility.

Police were able to contact and identify the victims on Eastchester Drive, near Ambassador Court. Guilford County EMS responded to take them to hospitals.

At least one of the victims was in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.