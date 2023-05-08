CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — At least seven vehicles were involved in an early morning crash on Interstate 85 near Concord and three people were injured, Charlotte Medic said on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the incident around dawn on I-85 southbound near Exit 48. All injuries being reported at this time are minor, Medic officials said in a social post. Southbound lanes were closed as of 7 p.m. on Sunday. Three people suffered minor injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte Medic, Cabarrus Medic and Concord Police were among the departments that responded to the scene.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.