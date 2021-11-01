3 killed, 1 hospitalized after separate shootings in NC city; police begin homicide investigations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are working two separate homicide investigations after three people were shot and killed, and one person was hospitalized over the weekend, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 3:07 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of Brice Street and Warren Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Officers located two victims, later identified as Delorion Deshawn Smith, 19, of Whiteville, and Kwashawn Jaleek Tyson, 20, of Chadbourn, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital where they died.

A third victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NC A&T University says that Tyson was a student at the university and shared the following statement:

“The North Carolina A&T community is deeply saddened over both deaths. Services are available to impacted students at Counseling Services in Murphy Hall, Suite 109, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Counseling Services at 336-334-7727 for help.”

At 1:11 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 300 Block of Edwards Road when they were told about a man down.

Arriving officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Mark Anthony Dickerson, Jr., 40, of Greensboro, died on Sunday afternoon, and officers began a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.