3 killed in fiery Guilford County crash identified as mother, 2 young daughters

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The three people killed in a fiery crash in Guilford County on Wednesday morning have been identified as a mother and her two daughters.

Miranda Curtis with her daughters Ariyana and Zyilyan. (Photo provided by family)

Family members told FOX8 that 37-year-old Miranda Curtis and her daughters, 8-year-old Ariyana and 14-year-old Zyilyan, were killed in the crash.

At 7:48 a.m., highway patrol was called to the crash on U.S. 421 near N.C. 62.

A 1992 Jeep SUV, driven by Curtis, was going slow because of mechanical problems and was hit from behind by a 2013 Toyota passenger car driven by Courtney Nicole Chrisco, 22, of Olivia.

After the impact, the Toyota stopped in the road and the Jeep went off the road to the left, partially in the median. Both vehicles caught on fire.

Marie Michalicova Beazlie, 39, of Colfax, was driving a 2005 Honda SUV and attempted to avoid the crash. She went off the road to the left and hit the Jeep. Her vehicle then caught on fire.

At least one person died in a fiery crash on US-421 in Guilford County (Photo: Kevin Cloniger via WGHP)

Curtis and her daughters died at the scene.

Beazlie sustained serious injuries and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Chrisco sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Family members told FOX8 Curtis was taking her daughters to school at the time of the crash.

Ariyana attended Vandalia Elementary School and Zyilyan attended Southeast Guilford High School.

