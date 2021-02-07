GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were killed in two shootings just hours apart in Greensboro late Saturday and early Sunday, police say.

The most recent shooting early Sunday left two men dead while a shooting Saturday night killed another man.

Police began the most recent homicide investigation after two men were shot and killed on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 3:06 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Dana Place when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds who were later identified as Reginald Washington, 28, and Mark Anthony Smith Jr., 36, both of Greensboro.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and later died.

The first shooting was reported around 8:33 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Brighton Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, officers found Mario Andretti Dorsett, 39, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and died later Saturday night, police say.

The investigation into both shootings is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.