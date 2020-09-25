3 Marines, 1 sailor attacked by coyotes in last 2 weeks at Camp Lejeune

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A base in the East is dealing with an intruder – one of the four-legged variety.

Marine Corps Base commanders say a coyote has bitten three Marines and a sailor in the last two weeks.

Each incident happened when the service members were running late at night.

Officials say they’ve been seeing coyotes on base for years.

Camp Lejeune’s Natural Resources Manager believes one animal is behind these attacks.

“All the instances where there was a bite, all kind of, very familiar, the same chain of events occurred, so we think it’s one animal, but it’s just an educated guess,” said Martin Korenek, MCB Camp Lejeune’s Natural Resources Manager.

The four injured service members are OK after the attacks.

Officials are working to find the animal responsible.

For now, they’re recommending people avoid running at night.

