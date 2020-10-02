3 NC businesses visited by Ivanka Trump close for cleaning after news of president’s positive coronavirus test

BELMONT, N.C. (WJZY) — Three North Carolina businesses have closed for cleaning after visits from Ivanka Trump due to news that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, Holy Angels announced that the Cherubs Cafe, Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery would close for the day.

“Along with the rest of the world, we have learned this morning that the President and the First Lady have contracted COVID-19,” the company said in a Facebook post. “Yesterday, Ivanka Trump visited three of Holy Angels’ retail establishments in downtown Belmont, N.C.”

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have since been tested for the coronavirus, and results came back negative.

Holy Angels said they are pleased to know their results were negative but decided to nevertheless take precautions.

“As a precaution, we will be performing a deep cleaning of Cherubs Café, Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery today,” the company said. “While our protocols have always exceeded the CDC Guidelines, we want to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

Holy Angels emphasized that they were not required to close and did so voluntarily.

“When we reopen on Saturday, rest assured that we have done our very best to protect our loyal customers and our dedicated employees,” Holy Angels said.

