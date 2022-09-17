BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three North Carolina college students won free tuition for a year after coming up with inspiring posters for their school for football game day Saturday.

A week after Appalachian State University in Boone went on the road to beat No. 6 Texas A&M, the university hosted a large party Saturday as Troy University faced the Mountaineers.

Before the game Saturday, the university announced a favorite game day poster would earn the creator free tuition and fees for a year at ASU.

But, on Saturday, the big surprise was that three winning posters — and students — were chosen as part of the ESPN event.

Zackary Carr, Annilyn Impara and Ethan Cagle all won with their creative posters, according to a Twitter post by Chancellor Sheri Everts.

Two of the winning posters poked fun at Texas A&M.

The three winners later joined Everts in her stadium suite to watch the football game.

Two of the winners and their posters.

The Mountaineers ended up winning against Troy with a touchdown in the final seconds — 32-28.