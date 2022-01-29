3 NC firefighters taken to hospital after fire engine overturns

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) – Three firefighters were injured and taken to a nearby hospital after a fire engine overturned in Gastonia on Saturday.

The truck that overturned was with Crowders Mountain Fire and Rescue, officials with the department said. One neighbor said at least three ambulances were seen leaving the area taking firefighters to the hospital.

The Union Road Volunteer Fire Department later confirmed three firefighters were transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple roads were shut down including Bud Wilson Road and Woodbeam Lane.

It is unclear at this time if weather or hazardous road conditions played a role in the accident. The truck has since been turned upright and no other vehicles were involved.