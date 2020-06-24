3 NC firefighters taken to hospital after fire truck flips on highway

Breaking News
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A firetruck overturned on the side of I-73 in Guilford County on Tuesday.

The truck overturned near the U.S. 220 interchange.

Three Pinecroft Sedgefield firefighters were inside the truck at the time of the wreck.

The three firefighters were injured and taken to a local hospital by Guilford County EMS. 

The crew was responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash.

