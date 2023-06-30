RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three river sites near the North Carolina coast failed fecal bacteria water testing this week, according to a group that tests 54 sites across the state.

After five central North Carolina sites failed last week, all sites in the Raleigh region passed this week, Sound Rivers reported.

The testing for E. coli bacteria in freshwater and enterococci bacteria in saltwater, found sites near Greenville, Washington and New Bern that failed.

Close to Greenville, the Port Terminal site along the Tar River failed testing this week, Sound Rivers reported. The site is a Wildlife Resources Commission boat ramp just downriver from Greenville.

Near Washington, the Runyon Creek at the Pamlico River failed, the group said. The site is called Havens Garden and is a popular boat ramp near Washington Park.

South near New Bern, the Slocum Creek site in Havelock failed. The area tested has public boats and kayak ramps off U.S. 70 and is a popular site known for fishing.

A failing rating means the water sampled has elevated levels of fecal bacteria that can come with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections for pets and humans, the news release said. Click here to view the swim guide map from Sound Rivers.