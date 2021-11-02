3 NC women busted in single-day $1,600+ heist from Walmart and Target, police say

Hardaway (left), Jones (middle) and Harrison in photos from the Buncombe County Detention Center. Walmart photo from AP.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina police said they nabbed three women after more than $1,600 worth of merchandise was stolen from Target and Walmart in just one day.

The bust happened around 11 p.m. Sunday when police received a call from security at Walmart at 60 Airport Rd. in Asheville, according to an Asheville police news release.

Walmart officials said the women “had just left the store with the stolen merchandise and got into a vehicle that left the parking lot,” the news release said.

Police soon found a car that matched the description from Walmart officials.

Inside the car, police found $1,629.19 worth of stolen items from Target and Walmart, officials said.

Sareese Jewelle Jones, 29, Elisha Dequan Harrison, 30, and Kimberly Nicole Hardaway, 28, are charged with felony larceny, police said.

Hardaway, whose secure bond was set at $21,000 was also charged with eight counts of obtain property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods, possession of a stolen vehicle, and financial card theft.

Jones, who had a secure bond set at $7,000, was also charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun and two counts of second-degree trespassing.

Harrison’s bond was set at $3,000.