3 North Carolina police officers fired over racist rants

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina police officers have been fired after a video showed them making inappropriate comments, including one officer saying society needed a civil war to wipe Black people off the map.

The Wilmington Police Department took the action on Tuesday against Cpl. Jessie Moore, and officers Kevin Piner and Brian Gilmore.

The comments were discovered on June 4 as a police sergeant did a monthly video audit of the department.

Authorities say it was during the two-hour video that Piner told Moore that he felt a civil war was coming and that he couldn’t wait.

