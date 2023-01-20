ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash on Interstate 40 early Friday morning, according to Highway Patrol.

Police say 41-year-old Abraham Rubio and 44-year-old Ashley Mabe Rubio, both of Whitsett, as well as, 30-year-old Elexus Lolisha Shaw, of Burlington, died at the scene.

At 1:47 a.m. Friday morning, Highway Patrol responded to I-40 westbound near the Haw River exit.

Troopers say Shaw was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima and got onto I-40 at Exit 148, the Graham/Carrboro exit, driving north in the southbound lanes.

While troopers were responding to the scene, the Nissan crashed head-on into a 2018 Kia Optima, driven by Abraham Rubio. Ashley Rubio was riding as a passenger in the Kia. The crash happened about two miles north near Exit 150.

The crash left glass shattered on the road. The door of one of the vehicles was detached.

Crews were forced to shut down all lanes of westbound traffic for about three hours. The lanes have since reopened.

Troopers say they are “uncertain why Shaw entered the interstate traveling in the wrong direction.”