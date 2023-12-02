WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Poisonous cleaner left in the beer lines at a Winston-Salem bar could be to blame for one man’s death.

According to his friends, a man who was poisoned at Burke Street Pub in early November has died.

The ABC Commission says this is not something they have seen before and are not currently investigating the incident because they believe this was an accident.

The owner tells WGHP the pub extends its condolences to the family and has no further comment about the tragedy.

It stems back to Nov. 9.

“I have a customer … who was violently vomiting and will not get off the toilet. We need an ambulance here,” a 911 caller said.

It was a call for help after a deadly mistake.

“On Tuesdays, people come in here. A contracted company comes in here to clean our beer lines out, and I think that they left the cleaner in one of the beer lines,” the caller said.

The same person told the 911 operator that everyone who drank beer through that line had symptoms.

“All three of these people drank the exact same beer and immediately began vomiting. They said it was burning their throats, their mouth. Two of them have gone to the hospital. One of them is still here,” the caller said.

The 911 operator asked the caller questions about the man’s condition. During the call, he was awake and alert.

“He is sitting up. He is looking at me … He knows who I am. He is sitting here now,” the caller said.

Emergency services took him to the hospital for treatment. This week, we learned from friends of the family that he died.

WGHP reached out to the City of Winston-Salem for comment and have not heard back.

There is no word yet on how the other two people who were poisoned are doing at this time.