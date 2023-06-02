ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three sand kittens were born at the North Carolina Zoo on May 11.

The proud parents are first-time mom, 3-year-old Sahara and dad, 9-year-old Cosmo, according to the zoo. The genders of the kittens are unknown at this time.

It marks the third birth at the zoo in less than two weeks. On May 20, a male giraffe calfwas born, and a male chimpanzee infant was born the next day.

Cosmo previously fathered daughter, Layla, now living at the Greensboro Science Center. The zoo plans to offer a public naming poll for the kittens. Details will be announced soon on the zoo’s social media channels and website.

The mom and triplets are doing well, the zoo said Friday.

“The trio are beginning to explore their surroundings in the Desert Habitat. Lucky guests may be able to catch a glimpse of them in the coming days,” the zoo said.

Though they appear adorable, zookeepers are quick to tell you they are wild, ferocious animals that should never be kept as pets, according to the zoo.

These small and mighty hunters kill venomous snakes in the desert. They are the only cats to live exclusively in desert environments.

Sand cats are native to the deserts of North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and Asia. Nocturnal in nature.

“Sand cats are rarely sighted in the wild because they live in remote landscapes, hunt at night to avoid the desert heat, and are secretive in nature, which makes it challenging to study them. The size of the population and lifespan in the wild is unknown,” the zoo said.