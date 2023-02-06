CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Charlotte said they are looking for three young men who were involved in a gunfire incident in a mall Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 1:50 p.m. inside Northlake Mall, that is in the 6800 block of Northlake Mall Drive, according to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Later, police said a single gunshot was fired during a dispute between two people. No one was injured.

Video showed people running from the mall and police running inside — soon after the report of the gunfire.

Charlotte CrimeStoppers photo

Charlotte CrimeStoppers photo

The Sunday gunfire was just the latest string of incidents at the mall. Two people were injured in a December shooting after an argument.

A person was stabbed in the mall in March 2022, gunfire broke out in the mall in March 2021 and there was another shooting on Labor Day 2016, WJZY has reported.

WJZY said the mall closed for the rest of the day after the gunfire incident near the DTLR Shoe Store.

More police were seen at the mall Monday when it reopened, the TV station reported.

The Charlotte Observer reported in Dec. 2015 that a young rapper, known as Donkey Cartel, died after a shooting at the same mall.