RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people are facing murder and other charges in the killing of a 28-year-old Red Springs man in late November, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old, all from Maxton, were arrested on Thursday and charged in the death of Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs.

Authorities found Hunt “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Locklears and the juvenile have all been charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. The Locklears are charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The Locklears are being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center, while the juvenile is being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

“These senseless acts of violence continue in and around Robeson County.” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook post. “There is no way to predict when a crime such as this will occur, but when someone commits Murder, those responsible for it must be held accountable. A few witnesses cooperated and Detectives did a great job in collecting evidence to bring forth charges against these young men. Law Enforcement has done its part and the case is now in the hands of the judicial system.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.