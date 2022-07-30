HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday.

Hickory resident Tricia Orr, 34, faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age.

The North Carolina State highway Patrol responded to calls regarding the accident on July 13 in Catawba County.

Troopers said a 16-year-old driver was suspected of being intoxicated prior to the crash and was driving his mother’s pickup truck and struck a tree.

Two other juveniles were in the vehicle and all three were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE).

Investigators said several Fou Loko beverages were purchased from Hickory’s Quality Mart 5 and Orr did not properly check ID.