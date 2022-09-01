MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding three runaway teens.

McDowell County deputies said the three teenagers were last seen at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Sky Behavioral on Old Greenlee Road.

The names of the teens are Dalton Foster, 16, Demarion Boyd, 17, and Noah Wall, 16.

Deputies described the following teens:

Dalton has green eyes, with sandy blonde hair, 5-feet-9 tall and 240 pounds.

Demarion has brown eyes, with black hair, is 5-feet-5 tall and 190 pounds.

Noah has blue eyes and brown hair and is 5-feet-5 tall and 172 pounds.

Dalton Foster (Credit: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

Demarion Boyd MISSING MCDOWELL CO (credit: mcdowell county sheriff’s office)

Noah Wall MISSING MCDOWELL CO. (credit: mcdowell county sheriff’s office)

Deputies said anyone with information about the missing teens is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency phone (828) 652-4000.