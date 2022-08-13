LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men and one teenager connected to the shooting of another teenager, according to a release.

At about 4:26 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, deputies say they responded to the intersection of Highway 72 West and Pine Log Road in Lumberton in reference to a 17-year-old being shot in a car.

Before they arrived, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to reports.

19-year-old Jacoby McGirt and 19-year-old Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, are wanted for attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy and seven counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies say a 16-year-old is also charged and wanted for similar offenses.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.