BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 N. Church St. after getting a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and threatened two employees at gunpoint while damaging the firearm and jewelry display cases. One of the employees was assaulted during the robbery and was treated by EMS for minor injuries.

All three suspects were seen leaving the pawn shop in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of jewelry and firearms taken from the pawn shop.

The three suspects are described as follows:

Black men

Of a slender build

Wearing jackets and masks

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.