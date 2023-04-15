CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A 3-year-old boy has died following a shooting Friday morning in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Mecklenberg Police Department.

The boy was identified as Jackson Truitt; his father, Allen Truitt, has been charged with:

Involuntary manslaughter;

Failure to secure a firearm from a minor.

Officers were called to a home just before 10 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of O’Hara Drive for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

As officers arrived, they found Jackson with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medics transported the child to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene on Friday to conduct an investigation. Crime Scene Search also responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.