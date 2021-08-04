3-year-old dies in NC mobile home fire, officials say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A child has died after a mobile home fire Tuesday in Henderson County.

At about 9:07 a.m., Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a residence on fire on Gull Avenue, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to find a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire throughout the interior, deputies said.

“It appears that the point of origin could be in the kitchen, living room area which is the middle part of the single-wide mobile home,” said Henderson County Fire Marshal Kevin Waldrup.

It was discovered that a 3-year-old child died in the fire.

“This takes its toll on everyone, all the family, relatives, neighbors, first responders,” Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the child as Liam Valazquez Martinez.

Deputies said there were three children and one adult in the house at the time of the fire. Neither the adult nor the other two children were seriously hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials From Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue, the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire is believed to be accidental and officials said the home did have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire.