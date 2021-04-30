3-year-old girl dies after being pinned between NC house, vehicle

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 3-year-old girl died after being pinned in between a vehicle and house in Randolph County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was hit around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Miles Moffitt Road near Asheboro.

An inexperienced driver was moving a vehicle in the yard and backed into the child and the house, the sheriff’s office said.

A helicopter was called in to take the child to the hospital. The girl died late Thursday night.

After investigation and consultation with the Randolph County District Attorney’s Office, deputies ruled the incident as an accident and said no charges will be filed.