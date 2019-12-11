VIDEO: 3-year-old girl inside sedan carjacked at NC Walmart

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 3-year-old child is safe and unharmed after a thief stole a car she was in Monday night at a Hickory gas station, police say. The carjacker is still being sought.

The incident happened around 8:52 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market Gas Station on Hwy 70 SW. Police say a man left his 3-year-old daughter in the car as he went in to pay for gas.

While inside, a dark blue Volkswagen Jetta pulled beside his Honda Accord and someone jumped out, got into the man’s car, and took off, police say.

The abandoned vehicle was found on 33rd Ave SW a short time later, around 10:16 p.m., with the 3-year-old inside unharmed.

The carjacker was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and a bandanna. The person reportedly had their hood pulled up during the theft, preventing authorities from obtaining a thorough description of the thief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

