LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 3-year-old girl in southern North Carolina.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the department’s homicide and juvenile divisions are investigating after Legacy Alford, of Lumberton, died Monday.

Deputies say they received a report shortly before 3 p.m. that someone was shot in the 9400 block of N.C. 211 East in Lumberton.

Before authorities arrived, deputies say the girl was being taken from the home to UNC Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton when first responders met that vehicle and took her to the hospital, where she died.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and her body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says after the investigation is completed, evidence will be presented to the Robeson County District Attorney.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.