3-year-old Greensboro girl at center of Amber Alert found alive, FBI says

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) – Ahlora Shanti-Sample Lindiment, the 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Greensboro, was found alive Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation via CBS 17 sister station WGHP.

Ahlora had been reported missing shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The FBI has not yet provided details, only saying she was alive.

Earlier Thursday evening, authorities had released new photos of the woman suspected in the toddler’s abduction.

It wasn’t known if the woman suspected was in custody.



Police said Ahlora was playing at a playground near an apartment complex and the suspect was around that playground and interacted with multiple adults and children.

“[The suspect] interacted with some adults, she interacted with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way,” Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Police are also now asking for information from anyone who was in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue between 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-574-4035 or 911.

