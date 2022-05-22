WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A three-year-old child was the victim of kidnapping on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 9:35 p.m. on Saturday night, police came to the Sheetz location on 1551 Glenn Center Drive after getting reports of a kidnapping on the premises.

The child’s mother told officers that she went into Sheetz to make a purchase and left her child inside her 2004 Toyota Highlander with the car running. When she exited Sheetz, she realized that the car and her child had been taken.

Police called for a regional lookout for the car and the missing child.

Around 45 minutes later, Thomasville police received a call about a child being abandoned in a car seat on the 200 block of Winston Street. Officers came to the scene and confirmed it was the missing three-year-old.

The child was reunited with its mother and evaluated by Davidson County EMS, appearing to be in good health.

At around 11:12 p.m., a deputy with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spotted the stolen Toyota Highlander in the area of Highway 62 near Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity.

Deputies say the stolen Toyota Highlander was being driven by Raymond Henry Oneal, 49. Oneal was taken into custody after resisting arrest and assaulting the deputy, officials said.

Oneal was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and is facing the following charges:

Traffic infraction – free text

Assaulting a government official/employee

Resisting a public officer

Felony possession of stolen goods/property

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Misdemeanor larceny

His bond on the Randolph County charges was set at $41,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Additionally, Oneal is facing the following charges from the Winston-Salem Police Department:

First-degree kidnapping

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Oneal remains in custody at the Randolph County Detention Center and a bond court date for the Winston-Salem charges is still pending.

The Winston-Salem Police Department released the following statement.

“The Winston-Salem Police Department appreciates the assistance provided by our law enforcement partners with the Thomasville Police Department and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.“

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.