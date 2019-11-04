3-year-old Raleigh girl found dead in SC lake

The area near Lake Wylie where the little girl drowned. WBTV photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A missing 3-year-old girl found dead in Lake Wylie Sunday afternoon has been identified by officials as Maryam Atabek of Raleigh.

Atabek had been reported missing earlier in the day from Lake Wylie Road in the Clover area.

She was later found in the water and pronounced dead.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 803-628-3056.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending. No further details in the case were provided.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now