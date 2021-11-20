3 young children and man trapped, rescued after NC rollover car crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Greenville police say a man and three small children were trapped in a car and later rescued following a crash Saturday morning.

Officials say the car was traveling down Allen Road, where it ran a stop sign at MacGregor Downs Road, crossed over a ditch, and rolled over.

Responding officials pulled a 50-year-old man and three small children ages 1, 3, and 6 years old, from the wrecked car.

Greenville police and Greenville Fire and Rescue were on the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing.