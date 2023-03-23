RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of antisemitic incidents in North Carolina climbed 30 percent last year, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League.

The group said Thursday that there were 39 incidents across the state in 2022, up from 30 the previous year.

The total put North Carolina in the middle of the pack nationally.

Of those, 28 were considered harassment — up 75 percent from 16 the earlier year. Another 10 were vandalism and there was one assault.

ADL regional director Meredith R. Weisel said the group is troubled by the surge, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

“And while we can’t point to any single factor or ideology driving this increase, the surges in organized white supremacist propaganda activity like banner drops and flyer distribution, and significant increases in antisemitic incidents in K-12 schools and on college campuses, all contributed to these unusually high numbers,” she said.

“We must work together to combat the spread of bigotry and hate in our communities,” she added.