30 missing, 98 rescued as remnants from Tropical Storm Fred flood parts of NC mountains

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said 30 people are missing following heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in the western part of the state.

Cooper has declared a state of emergency to assist with the restoration of utility services, debris removal, and emergency relief efforts.

The governor said 98 people were rescued after nearly a foot of rain fell over the last three days in the mountains.

“Haywood County appears to be the most severely impacted, where historic flooding is happening along the Pigeon River,” Cooper said.

Approximately 30 people are currently missing in Haywood County and water systems in Canton and Clyde have been impacted and boil water advisories are in effect.

More than 250 first responders from across the state are involved in the search and rescue effort.

“This state of emergency will allow our first responders to get into our affected communities quickly to save lives, restore power, remove debris and bring supplies,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina is strong and resilient, and we’re committed to helping people and businesses recover as quickly as possible.”

Haywood, Jackson, McDowell, Madison, Mitchell, Rutherford, Transylvania and Yancey counties have all declared local states of emergency.

Around 50,000 were without power on Tuesday but there are currently approximately 11,600 outages reported.