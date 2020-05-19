30+ NC venues unite to plan for concerts, live events in post-COVID-19 environment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 event venues across North Carolina are working together to make sure your next concert is ready to rock.

With event venues across the country shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, Raleigh Convention Center General Manager Kerry Painter says many artists are canceling or rescheduling concerts.

“The artist has to feel safe,” said Painter. “They have to know that when they step on the stage everyone around them is safe.”

That’s why local venues like PNC Arena and Redhat Amphitheatre are partnering with stadiums such as the Greensboro Coliseum and Spectrum Center to use the pandemic closure time to improve.

“We definitely can figure out how to clean venues better, space people out, and close stuff off,” said Painter.

Social distancing could lead to changes in security with masks and temperature screenings becoming a requirement along with phased entry times being considered part of the new normal.

“We’re all used to running in the door at 7:56 and seeing our concert, and suddenly my check-in time is 7:15,” said Painter. “I’m going to have to think that through. We need to eliminate the mounds of people at the door. We can’t have mounds of people on top of each other.”

While that may work off stage, Painter says it could be another story on stage, but the show must go on.

“How do two ballerinas dance without touching,” said Painter. “How do two people in a play not pick up a prop, or a band not riff a guitar with each other. That’s the piece to still be figured out, what happens on the stage.”

Painter says venues across North Carolina are using concert halls in Korea and China to get an idea of best practices.

The NC Live Coalition isn’t planning on packing arenas to capacity until they get the go-ahead from the state.

