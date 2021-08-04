$3,000 reward offered in shooting death of Fayetteville State football player

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WNCN) – A $3,000 reward is being offered by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office as part of the investigation into the shooting death of a Fayetteville State University football player last week.

On July 29, Robeson County deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 800-block of North Alford Road just before 3 a.m., officials said.

The victim, identified as Marquiese Coleman, of St. Pauls, had already been transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Coleman died before reaching the hospital.

Coleman was a running back at Fayetteville State and played high school football at St. Pauls High School.

“Throughout the investigation, many people have spoken about Coleman’s smile, personality, mentoring to St. Paul’s High School athletes and his athletic abilities,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release. “This senseless crime has left a family, friends, and community grieving for a young man who was taken away too soon and had so much more to offer.”

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigators have conducted multiple interviews and collected surveillance footage from residences and businesses in the area of N. Alford Rd.

Wilkins requested the $3,000 reward which will be given for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

In order to be eligible for the reward, the tip must be called into Crime Stoppers at 910-865-TIPS (8477).